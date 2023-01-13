Five caves in Hung Thoong Valley put into exploitation of adventure tour

The Quang Binh Provincial People's Committee approved to put five caves at Hung Thoong Valley in Bo Trach District’s Tan Trach Commune into the exploitation of adventure tour.

The information was stated by the Management Board of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park, Quang Binh Province on January 13.

Particularly, the five natural caves included Thung cave, Tron cave, Hung KR cave, 17 Nightmare and Nighmare.

According to Director of the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park Pham Hong Thai, these caves were discovered by the British Caving Association in 2004 along with Nguyen Van Hung, a resident of Son Trach Town of Bo Trach District.

This is a natural cave system in the middle of the majestic Hung Thong valley of Tan Trach Commune.

These caves have a unique and magnificent system of stalactites along with waterfalls, sinkhole and stalagmites which were licensed for adventure tour exploitation with a maximum of ten people per turn.