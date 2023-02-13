First television reportage in Vietnam written by AI

The Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) has announced that its first television reportage was written by the ChatGPT application.

ChatGPT can help write compelling TV show scripts; thus, HTV has used it for writing its reportage. Its announcement has attracted an audience and experts in the field of artificial intelligence.

The reportage named Trends in developing artificial intelligence in Vietnam in the program Future Life Cafetek of HTV9 broadcast recently was written by ChatGPT. According to HTV, ChatGPT could suggest 5 main parts of the script in just 8 minutes, the application wrote more than 500 words for each part.

In addition, this application also proposed more experts in Vietnam to interview and add to the reportage. After having the basic article from ChatGPT, the team dubbed and edited the clip on the platform that this application wrote.

According to ChatGPT's assessment, Chatbot and AI are now widely used tools in Vietnam, artificial intelligence technology is applied in many fields such as automation, and online support. Chatbots and AI are facing data safety, many companies care about security and the system always works stably, technology accuracy is also a huge challenge.

In addition, ChatGPT said that ChatBot and AI in Vietnam have many opportunities to develop technology including AI platforms, BigData, online services, and automation services to supply to the world.

The reportage was judged by many viewers and experts to be easy to listen to, sufficiently informative and with the correct layout of each part for a basic reportage. Recognizing ChatGPT's ability in the content industry, many technology experts said that it is unpredictable capability of intelligent technology.

General Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association Vu Anh Tuan said that it is difficult to realize that this is a report written by ChatGPT because this application has synthesized information in a comprehensive reportage in the technology industry in Vietnam.

He added with the obviously big data and continuous learning of AI, this application is professional at aggregating information and saves a lot of time for humans compared to how people have to rummage through a lot of information which is very time-consuming.

According to journalist Ngo Tran Thinh, who is responsible for producing the program Cafetek, the text that ChatGPT makes can self-synthesize, arrange and write articles similar to an editor with two years of experience. He said that the ChatGPT-written text is not too good, but full of information and perspective. Moreover, the application finished such a script in only about 8 minutes while an editor has to do within 1 hour.