First int’l open water swimming competition to take place in Khanh Hoa

The first international open-water swimming competition called the Arena Oceanman Cam Ranh Vietnam 2023 will be held in Cam Ranh City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 14-16.

The swim race is scheduled to take place at Bai Dai beach, widely known as one of the 10 most beautiful beaches on the planet, voted by National Geographic (US) magazine. It is expected to attract more than 850 athletes from over 30 countries, territories, provinces, and cities throughout the host country.

In addition, a standup paddleboard race will be also organized on April 15 with the participation of more than 100 local and foreign athletes.

The program aims to raise people’s awareness of swimming as an essential skill, and call for protecting the environment and sea.

Athletes with outstanding performances in the competition will have an opportunity to take part in the OCEANMAN World Final Championship 2023 in Phuket, Thailand.