First community forest in Vietnam to be granted international certificate

From generation to generation, the Van Kieu ethnic community in Chenh Venh village voluntarily protects more than 676ha of natural forests in association with the rational exploitation of forest resources to create sustainable livelihoods.
Many large trees in the special forest

The Van Kieu community in Chenh Venh village plays a significant role in forest management and land use decision-making by themselves in the Central Province of Quang Tri’s Huong Hoa District.

This community forest has lately been certified by the International Forest Stewardship Council the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for sustainable forest management for non-timber forest products and FSC for ecosystem services for carbon storage and sequestration. This is the first community-managed natural forest in Vietnam to be granted these certificates by an international organization.

The FSC certification has helped villagers of Chenh Venh village access potential payment mechanisms and support sources, contributing to better forest protection and management.

Bamboo in the forest
Products made from bamboo are sold to tourists by the people of Chenh Venh village
People make souvenir products from bamboo to help increase their income
A narrow path with dense forest

