Firms nationwide announce year-end bonus for employees

The departments of Labor, War Invalids, and Social Affairs in cities and provinces announced firms in the country have reported year-end bonus.

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City said that as of December 20, roughly 1,078 enterprises with 222,745 employees in the city reported their salary situation in 2022 and bonus plans for Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year).

Accordingly, the highest Tet bonus rate belongs to enterprises in electronics - information technology, finance - banking, commerce, food processing, packaging and plastic production. Small-scale production enterprises employing unskilled workers have lower bonuses.

Specifically, a foreign-invested enterprise announced a year-end bonus of VND 606 million - the highest bonus level on New Year's Eve 2023 while the lowest bonus is VND930,000 a person. The average New Year bonus is VND3.14 million a person, about 7.37 percent lower than in 2021.

The average level of bonus for the 2023 Lunar New Year is nearly VND12.9 million a person, 45 percent higher than last year. The highest bonus is more than VND756 million a person from an FDI enterprise and the lowest bonus is VND 4.86 million a person.

However, according to the department, some 386 enterprises accounting for 35.81 percent faced difficulties in giving Tet bonuses to employees due to dilemmas in production and business activities, reduced orders, and operational shrinkage. However, businesses still tried to give Tet bonuses to employees according to the bonus regulations, labor agreements, and labor contracts. In addition, around 447 enterprises also have had many practical forms of support for employees during the Lunar New Year such as giving Tet gifts, vouchers, lucky money, organizing shuttle buses, or providing support, train fare, and coach ticket donation in addition to Tet bonuses.

Elsewhere in the country, the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in the Central City of Da Nang said that no enterprises announced no Tet bonuses in 2023 for workers.

Accordingly, state-owned one-member limited liability companies have the highest bonus of VND23 million for the New Year bonus in 2023 and the lowest VND1 million. In joint-stock enterprises with capital contributed by the State, the highest bonus is VND2 million and the lowest is VND200,000. Private enterprises have the highest bonus of VND25 million and the lowest VND100,000. FDI enterprises have the highest bonus of more than VND161 million and the lowest of VND100,000.

Regarding the bonus level for the Lunar New Year of the Cat in 2023, for one-member limited liability companies with 100 percent charter capital held by the State, the highest bonus and the lowest are VND 48 million and VND4.5 million respectively.

Employees of joint stock enterprises with capital contributed by the State will enjoy the highest and the lowest bonus of VND 90 million and VND 800,000 respectively while their peers in FDI enterprises will receive the highest bonus of more than VND 484 million and the lowest of VND100,000. In particular, the bonus level for the Lunar New Year of the Cat in 2023 is recorded at private enterprises with the highest bonus of more than VND1 billion and the lowest of VND200,000.

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in the Southern Province of Binh Duong said that it has received reports from 1,125 businesses in the province on the 2023 Lunar New Year bonus for employees.

Accordingly, employees of FDI enterprises will get a VND38 million bonus - the highest level. An Cuong Wood Company in Binh Duong Province’s Tan Uyen Town will offer the highest bonus for the New Year of VND 896 million to its employees. On average, the average Tet bonus of businesses this year is VND 6.13 million a person. According to the Binh Duong Provincial Labor Confederation, there are more than 4,000 businesses with trade unions.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2023, about 46,000 disadvantaged workers will receive additional support of VND1 million a person as a proposal.