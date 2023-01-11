Fireworks to light up HCMC skies on New Year’s Eve

Residents in Ho Chi Minh City can welcome the Year of the Cat with firework displays at six locations on the Eve of the Lunar New Year, Vietnam’s largest national holiday.

The 15-minute shows, funded by businesses and organizations, will start at midnight on January 21, said deputy director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Vo Trong Nam.

A high-altitude firework display will be held at the Thu Thiem Tunnel in Thu Duc city and five low-altitude displays will be set off in the Dam Sen Cultural Park in District 11, Thu Duc city, Can Thanh commune in Can Gio district, Cu Chi and Binh Chanh districts.

For the Lunar New Year holiday, HCMC has planned a variety of cultural and arts activities including a photo exhibition on the beauty of HCMC’s daily life as well as photos of war memories; a Tet Cake Festival to be held at the History Ethnic and Cultural Park; and the annual HCMC Spring Flower Fair to be held from January 16-27 at Tao Dan Park.

In addition, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street, the city’s most visited attraction during Tet, will open from January 19-26. This year’s 600-meter flower street extends from the President Ho Chi Minh Statue in front of the city People’s Committee building down Nguyen Hue street to Ton Duc Thang street.

The capital city of Hanoi has also announced firework displays at 30 locations across the city to welcome the Lunar New Year 2023.

Some other localities, including Lam Dong, Da Nang, Ha Nam, and Thanh Hoa, have also announced plans for holding firework displays to welcome the new year.