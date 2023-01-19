SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

Fire prevention, fighting safety must be ensured in dry season, during Tet

SGGP
The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to perform fire prevention and fighting work in the dry season of 2023 and during the Lunar New Year in the city.
Fire prevention, fighting safety must be ensured in dry season, during Tet ảnh 1

The Ho Chi Minh city Firefighting Police inspect fire prevention and fighting work at Tan Son Nhat Airport on January 1, 2023 (Photo: Chi Thach)

Accordingly, Heads of units, departments and agencies and local people’s committees must strictly and effectively implement fire prevention and fighting works in the city, notably, fire safety in houses and houses for business purposes to limit the risk of fire and explosion.

The Public Security Department of Ho Chi Minh City was also required to continue to limit and proactively reduce the number of fires, especially huge fires causing serious damage.

Moreover, the HCMC Police were asked to coordinate with departments, agencies and localities to promote propaganda and warnings about fire and explosion risks in the dry season and during the Tet holiday, proactively implement plans to absolutely ensure fire safety, arrange permanent forces and means in crowded places, carefully inspect conditions of security and order at business facilities and large-scale establishments with high fire and explosion hazards such as restaurants, hotels, karaoke parlors, bars, discos and so on.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

fire prevention fighting safety Public Security Department of Ho Chi Minh City high fire and explosion hazards

Other news