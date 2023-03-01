Fingerprints capture obligated in procedures of granting chip-based passports

As of the beginning of March, the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security started to issue chip-based passports for Vietnamese citizens from 14 years old.

According to the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, the number of Vietnamese citizens performing procedures of granting chip-based passports was less than those implementing procedures of ordinary passports without the chip.

People applying for both chip-based passports and passports without chips will be guided step by step to fulfill the procedures rapidly thanks to the support of immigration officials.

They are obligated to scan fingerprints to complete the procedures.

At the Immigration Management Division of the Department of Public Security of Hanoi, the unit set up two tables for welcoming passport appliers and capturing fingerprints and arranged five to six officials supporting people during the procedures of granting chip-based passports.

Colonel Nguyen Ba Tuan, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department said that the Ministry of Public Security has well prepared both infrastructure and human resources in 63 cities and provinces nationwide to receive the documents, and perform procedures of issuing chip-based passports for citizens.

Besides, in March, the Immigration Department will collaborate with the Ministry of Public Security Portal to proceed with the procedures of granting chip-based passports online.