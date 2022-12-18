Festive atmosphere in every corner of pedestrian area round Hoan Kiem Lake

People can feel the festive atmosphere in the surrounding pedestrian area as the ‘Korea-Vietnam Culture and Tourism Festival 2022’ was organized by the Korean National Administration of Tourism on December 17 and 18. Director General of the Korea National Administration of Tourism Kim Jangsil said that this is one of the practical activities towards the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea (1992-2022).

The organizer wants to create a space for cultural exchange between the two countries. The festival program takes place in two days, December 17 and 18, at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square, Hoan Kiem pedestrian street in Vietnam’s capital city with 24 stalls with diverse themes, promising to be a place of entertainment for Hanoians. Visitors can experience activities related to K-pop music, K-drama movies, food and crafts, and traditional Korean games. In particular, on the evening of December 17 and 18, well-known Vietnamese and Korean artists were performing at the pedestrian street of Hoan Kiem Lake.

Famous Korean music groups such as Momoland, Blank2y and Lapillus, Nonverbal performing arts group-The Painters, B-Boy performance from One Way Crew, Vietnamese traditional art performers from Ca Theater Vietnamese dance music, singer Noo Phuoc Thinh, 2 rappers Phao and GDucky and EDM electronic music from famous DJs were seen at the event. K-info (K-Information) booths provide general information about Korean culture, tourism, and people from the Korea National Administration of Tourism, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) and the Internal Affairs Agency, the Korea Creative Content Agency ( (KOCCA). K-Culture (K-Culture) booths, where visitors can experience activities related to K-pop music, K-drama movies, food and crafts, and traditional Korean games.

At the festival, there are also K-Local (K-Destination) booths, where visitors can satisfy their hobby of taking virtual photos with a space that simulates prominent tourist landmarks in Korea. Vietnam and South Korea have always been important tourism partners in recent years and this is clearly shown through tourism statistics.

Before the Covid-19 epidemic took place, in 2019, Vietnam welcomed more than 4.3 million Korean visitors, an increase of 23.1 percent over the same period last year. South Korean are the most visitors to Vietnam, On the opposite side, Korea also welcomed more than 550,000 Vietnamese tourists, an increase of 21.4 percent in 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. When tourism started to recover from the pandemic, in the first 11 months of 2022, more than 160,000 Vietnamese tourists came to Korea, and more than 567,000 Korean tourists visit Vietnam.