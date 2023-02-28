February CPI up 0.45 percent as petrol, housing prices increase

Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in February grew by 0.45 percent month-on-month, fueled by higher prices of oil, petrol, gas, and rental houses, the General Statistics Office said on February 28.

This month’s CPI and core inflation increased by 4.6 percent and 5.08 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Among the 11 main commodity groups, five marked a month-on-month increase in prices, and the rest registered a decline.

Transport services reported the highest rise of 2.11 percent mostly due mainly to a 5.66 percent increase in oil and petrol cost, followed by housing and construction materials at 1.81 percent partly because of gas prices being up 14.56 percent since February 1.

The prices of other goods and services; household equipment and appliances; and medicine and health services inched up by 0.12 percent, 0.09 percent, 0.02 percent, respectively.

In contrast, the cost of education; restaurant services; beverage and tobacco; post and telecommunications services; apparel, footwear and hat; culture, entertainment and tourism were cut by 0.57 percent, 0.17 percent, 0.12 percent, 0.08 percent, and 0.02 percent, respectively.