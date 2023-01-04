Farming tourism model in Da Lat city attracts many visitors

In recent years, the model of farming tourism in Da Lat city of Lam Dong Province has attracted many tourists, contributing to the recovery of local tourism.

According to Director of Da Lat Hydroponic Vegetable Company Limited Nguyen Van Duong, this year, visitors can have chances to experience growing vegetables and flowers with farmers on a large area of nearly six hectares at the vegetable and flower farm instead of just seeing flowers or buying products in the previous years.

The tourism sites in Da Lat city also have space for pets such as Puppy Farm to increase the attraction for visitors. Puppy Farm receives hundreds of visitors every day on average, increasing many times on weekends and holidays.

In addition, other destinations such as Me Linh Coffee - Da Lat, Moc Tra Farm, the hi-tech strawberry garden of Berry Valley, Le Van Rose Garden also created an attraction for tourists with typical products.

After the pilot period of agricultural and farming tourism in the area, in April of 2021, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province implemented a temporary regulation on the investment and management of agricultural tourism businesses in the locality.

The model of agricultural and farming tourism has brought many economic and social benefits, helping to improve the value of the tourism and agriculture industry.

The Central Highlands province will coordinate with cooperatives and businesses to support the construction of agricultural tourism destinations, and listen to and solve difficulties based on ensuring compliance with the regulations of the law.

Over seven years of pilot implementation, the model of agricultural and farming tourism has attracted about VND377 billion (US$16 million) of investment capital on an area of more than 302 hectares, including the 212- hectare agricultural land, 9- hectare construction land.

Agricultural and farming tourism products have been gradually welcomed by tourists and are considered as one of the highlights of Dalat - Lam Dong tourism.