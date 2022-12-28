Fansipan mountain blanketed in white after heavy snowfall
SGGP
For the first time this winter, heavy snowfall blanketed the cable car station on the top of Fansipan Mountain in Sapa Town, the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai in the early morning of December 28.
The snow falls on the top of Fansipan Mountain in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai. (Photo: SGGP)
The snow started to fall from 5 am to 8 am this morning when the temperature dropped to 0 degrees C and -0.1 degrees C respectively. The area was covered in a thick blanket of snow.
The ground has a thick layer of snowflakes that were piled up after heavy snowfall.
The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on the morning of December 28, the strong cold spell bringing rains continued to affect the north and Hanoi. Snowfall may continue to carpet Sapa and some regions, bringing the coolest air mass that is forecast to fall on December 29-30.
Heavy snowfall blankets the cable car station on the top of Fansipan Mountain. (Photo: SGGP)
The snow starts to fall from 5 am to 8 am this morning. (Photo: SGGP)
The area is blanketed in white after heavy snowfall. (Photo: SGGP)
