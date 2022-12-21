Face recognition technology to be used for security check at airports

‘Smart check in’ is provided by ETC for pre-boarding security check at airports. It uses the advanced face recognition technology with high accuracy in authenticating information.



This important service was introduced in the 78th national conference of the police force on December 19-20, along with displays of achievements of the police force in 2022.

The National Population Database Center (under the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order – C06) exhibited practical utility applications for Project 06 (Developing the Application of Data on Population, Identification, Electronic Authentication Data for National Digital Transformation in the 2022-2025 Period, with a Vision toward 2030). They include a software piece for money withdrawing using a chip-based citizen ID card at ATMs, the platform Daotao.ai and its positive results in training and raising the awareness of civil employees about online public services.

The Center also introduced ‘Smart check in’, a service co-developed by the Public Security Ministry and ETC Technology Systems JSC. It can turn manual security checking into automatic information matching via the use of direct image authentication, followed by a comparison of information printed on identity documents with the one stored in the National Population Database.

‘Smart check in’ by ETC will be piloted at certain airports. It uses face recognition technology to check security factors precisely. ETC, along with EPAY, is the unit allowed by C06 to access the National Population Database for information authentication.

The Center has also cooperated with Goldsun Marketing JSC. to develop propaganda materials and slideshows for Project 06, which will then be presented on LED screens at certain airports, dense public areas, pedestrian streets, and elevators of office buildings.