Export turnover of Ho Chi Minh City Hi-Tech Park reaches US$23 billion

Up to now, the production value of the Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) has reached US$120 billion.

Moreover, the export turnover of high-tech products has continuously increased over the years. For instance, SHTP's export turnover will reach $23 billion in 2022 alone. Currently, SHTP has 162 projects that have been granted investment registration certificates and approved investment policies, of which 51 are foreign investment projects with an investment capital of $10,106 billion.

According to Ms. Le Thi Bich Loan, Deputy Head of the SHTP Management Board, the unit has become a reliable destination for high-tech investment in the world. Presently, more than 10 leading global corporations such as Intel, Jabil, Rockwell Automation (USA), Nidec, Nipro, NTT (Japan), Samsung (Korea), Sonion (Denmark), TTI (German) have been forming their R&D centers in SHTP.

At the same time, SHTP also cooperates with Vietnam National University- Ho Chi Minh City and other institutes and universities to carry out research and training, high-tech incubation and high-tech enterprises to improve the internal capacity of SHTP.