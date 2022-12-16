Export turnover in garment, textile sector gains US$44 billion

The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association yesterday said that the export turnover of the sector gained US$44 billion in 2022, increasing 8.8 percent over 2021.

This is considered to be an encouraging result and effort of enterprises in the field nationwide. Vietnam's garment and textile products have been exported to 66 countries and territories in the world with 55 key products.

However, the sector is facing huge challenges and difficulties comprising epidemic, global economic downturn, and reduction in purchasing power in both domestic and foreign markets.

Statistics showed that the number of orders has reduced by around 25 percent in big imported markets, comprising the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China and so on.

Besides, the sector has been affected by the devaluation of currencies in some big imported countries.