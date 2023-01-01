Export revenue of agro-forestry-fishery products can reach new record

In 2022, the agricultural sector has made great efforts to expand many markets; thereby, the export revenue of agro-forestry-fishery products can reach a new record of US$53.22 billion.

The Mekong Delta continues to contribute to bringing the country billions of US dollars with three agricultural products with a turnover of over $3 billion. The export of shrimp generated $4.33 billion while rice export brought in $3.49 billion, and vegetables and fruits $3.34 billion. These are also three items that provinces and cities in the region are determined to accelerate exports in 2023.

The Mekong Delta provinces of Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang decided to turn seafood into an economic spearhead. In 2022, Soc Trang Province continued to be the leader in the seafood export industry in the Mekong Delta when the export value reaches US$1.05 billion up 6.49 percent over the same period. This is the second year in a row that Soc Trang's seafood exports have surpassed the $1 billion mark.

It is forecast that seafood exports will face certain difficulties, but according to Mr. Vo Van Chieu, Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Soc Trang province, in 2023, the province sets an export target of $1.5 billion with a focus on brackish shrimp.

Similarly, in Ca Mau, in 2022, seafood exports brought in US dollars for the country when the value reaches over $1 billion. Explaining the above impressive export results, the Department of Industry and Trade of Ca Mau Province said that the local administrations have always created favorable conditions for the export activities of enterprises. In addition, the preferential tariffs from free trade agreements that Vietnam has signed have helped Ca Mau's export products have an advantage over other exporters, especially shrimp compared to India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Ecuador.

Following the shrimp, exports of pangasius have rebounded in the export market. The two upstream provinces of Dong Thap and An Giang continue to affirm their position in this billion-dollar export industry.

In 2022, the pangasius export of the whole region will surpass the $2 billion record, which is the most prosperous export industry in the seafood industry thanks to the increase in export prices and more market opportunities.

Mr. Pham Thien Nghia, Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee, informed that pangasius is one of the five key commodities of Dong Thap. This item has developed into a product value chain, helping raise farmers’ income and contributing to the economy of the province.

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho followed suit. Can Tho has established durian growing areas associated with planting area codes for export to China. In the last days of 2022, Vi Nong Organic Durian Agricultural Production Cooperative in Phong Dien District has become the first cooperative in Can Tho City to inspect the planting area, progressing to granting the planting area code for official export to China’s market. After this cooperative worked with Chanh Thu Fruit Import-Export Company, the exporter is presently consuming all durian grown in a total area of more than 25ha.

Can Tho has over 24,000 hectares of fruit trees, and durian is one of the main products which are grown in an area of nearly 2,500 hectares. Eight cooperatives and cooperative groups’ durian fruits have received VietGAP certification with an area of over 117ha, a supply capacity of 2,852 tons/year.

According to the Sub-Department of Cultivation and Plant Protection of Can Tho City, up to now, there have been 662 organizations and individuals registered for durian growing area codes, with an area of nearly 600 hectares. Most of this durian growing area has close links with consumer businesses namely retailers - an important step of the fruit industry to actively export officially to the Chinese market.

Large field production models, application of information technology, and promotion of digitization in some models have been implemented; thereby, they really helped improve quality and reduce production costs resulting in farmers' increased incomes. The production process from seed selection - planting - tending - harvesting - processing all have innovation and application of modern technology, so that farmers and businesses can increase their income from the production value chain.