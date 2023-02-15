Exhibition showcases preservation of Van Mieu Temple of Literature

An exhibition opened at the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) in Hanoi on February 14, giving insights into the revival and conservation of Van Mieu in the 1898 – 1954 period.

Part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic ties (1973-2023), the event features a photo collection of the L'École française d'Extrême-Orient (EFEO-French School of Asian Studies), depicting a journey of people involved in the preservation of the site. Van Mieu was a temple dedicated to Confucius given the popularity of Confucianism in Vietnam in feudal times.

Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong said the reviewed period saw close collaboration between personnel of the relic site and EFEO in the protection and regular maintenance of Van Mieu. Their efforts have restored the worship area and maintained its important role in relation to the landscape of Hanoi.

At that time, considering the site an important relic, EFEO made efforts to help turn it from an abandoned ruin into one of the first-rate heritage venues in the capital. Major restorations in the past took place in 1920, 1954 and 2000.

The exhibition remains open for visitors until April 30.

Built in the 11th century during the Ly Dynasty (1010 – 1225) as an important Confucian symbol, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, a special national relic site, is now one of the most popular relics and tourist destinations in Hanoi and the country at large.