Exhibition of spring publication covers honors identities of Tet festival

A photo exhibition featuring nearly 200 Lunar New Year publication covers from 1865 – 2000 opened at the Vietnam Press Museum in Hanoi on March 2.

The display presents to visitors special publications covers marking Tet holidays of news agencies, such as Nam Phong, Trung Hoa Nhat Bao, Dan Chung (The public), Su That (The truth), Nhan Dan (The people), Quan Doi Nhan Dan (The People’s Army), Tap Chi Cong San (Communist magazine), Co Giai Phong (Liberation flag), Viet Nam Doc Lap (Vietnam Independence), Tin Tuc (News) and Le Courrier du Vietnam of Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Speaking at the event, Journalist Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-chief of the Nhan Dan (People)’s Newspaper, Deputy head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission cum Chairman of the Vietnam Journalist Association said that spring newspapers present colorful and diversified cultural identities of Tet holidays in old days in regions throughout the country.

The event honored the media work experience of veteran reporters, collections of spring newspapers that were collected for display at the Vietnam Press Museum, and their valuable value in contributing to building Vietnam's modern and professional press industry.

The exhibition will run until March 31.