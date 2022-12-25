SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Exhibition of publications marks Vietnam-Laos special relations

An exhibition of books marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022) opened in HCMC on December 24.
Hundreds of selected books are displayed in the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The display is co-organized by the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House and Laotian National Distribution House to introduce the achievements of the Parties and people of Vietnam and Laos, and the history of the traditional relations between the two countries.

Assoc. Prof. Pham Minh Tuan, director cum editor-in-chief of the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House (R) receives a book from a representative of the consulate general of Laos in HCMC at the opening ceremony of the exhibition on December 24. (Photo: SGGP)

Publications in Vietnamese and Laotian languages give readers a deep knowledge of the traditional solidarity of the Parties, States and people of the two nations, contributing to consolidating, developing and strengthening Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship relations.

Delegates of the two countries attend the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event has also opened cooperative opportunities in the book publishing and distribution sector, cultural exchanges between the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House and publishing houses, organizations and agencies of Laos, and developing reading culture among people.

By Vien Thi – Translated by Kim Khanh

