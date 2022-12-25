Exhibition of publications marks Vietnam-Laos special relations

An exhibition of books marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (September 5, 1962 – 2022) and 45 years of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022) opened in HCMC on December 24.

The display is co-organized by the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House and Laotian National Distribution House to introduce the achievements of the Parties and people of Vietnam and Laos, and the history of the traditional relations between the two countries.

Publications in Vietnamese and Laotian languages give readers a deep knowledge of the traditional solidarity of the Parties, States and people of the two nations, contributing to consolidating, developing and strengthening Vietnam-Laos traditional friendship relations.

The event has also opened cooperative opportunities in the book publishing and distribution sector, cultural exchanges between the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House and publishing houses, organizations and agencies of Laos, and developing reading culture among people.