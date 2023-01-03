Exhibition of collections of Vietnamese folk paintings to open in HCMC

HCMC Fine Arts Museum in coordination with the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum organized an exhibition titled “The color of Spring in Tu Binh folk paintings” featuring collections of Vietnamese folk paintings.

Exhibits include 20 collections of paintings namely Tu Quy (Four Seasons of the Year), To Nu (Four Female Musicians), and Tu Dan (Four Important Careers of the Human, including Fishing, Woodcutting, Farming, Teaching), among others.

“Tu Binh” is a set of four paintings that usually depict four periods of the year, four stages of life, four anecdotes in a story, and four different types of the beauty of girls. They give knowledge of the time and daily life of the people in the old days to today’s generations.

The event taking place at the HCMC Fine Arts Museum in HCMC’s District 1 will be held from January 6-February 28.