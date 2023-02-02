EU removes frequency of control on certain Vietnamese spicy herbs

The European Union (EU) yesterday issued new regulations on official and emergency control measures for the transport of certain merchandise from third countries, including Vietnam, to the EU.



Accordingly, some imports from Vietnam like instant noodles containing spices, seasoning powder or sauce, dragon fruit will apply a pesticide inspection frequency of 20 percent. Ladies finger and Capsicum bell pepper are still under the inspection frequency of 50 percent. The former also needs a certificate of pesticide control issued by Vietnamese functional agencies.

Deputy Director Ngo Xuan Nam of the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosaniary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) said that compared to the EU’s regulations introduced in May 2022, four Vietnamese spicy herbs, namely parsley, coriander, basil and mint, are no longer subject to official and emergency control measures of the EU. This has provided a favorable condition for Vietnamese produce to increase its export turnover to this market.

Every 6 months, European Parliament and European Council (EC) holds a meeting to review and evaluate the level of violation on food and animal feed safety of countries exporting goods to the EU, followed by notifications on changes in the regulations on control measures.