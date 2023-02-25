EU manufacturers eye offshore wind turbine plants in Vietnam

European manufacturers are considering investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Vietnam to build wind turbine plants as the country gears up to exploit its large untapped potential in offshore wind.

According to the World Bank Group, Vietnam is seen as a potential major player in the sector because of its strong winds in shallow waters near coastal, densely populated areas.

Three industry sources, who declined to be named because the matter was confidential, named Danish turbine maker Vestas as one of the potential investors. The companies were looking for sites near ports but talks with local authorities and industrial parks were still preliminary as investors were waiting for the country to approve clear rules on offshore wind farms.

"We expect important investments to be decided this year by major global players in the offshore wind sector for the manufacturing of wind turbine components and Vietnam stands a good chance to welcome these," said Bruno Jaspaert, director of DeepC, an industrial zone in northern Vietnam.

Speaking on the sidelines of a wind conference in Hanoi on February 23, Erik Kjaer of the Danish Energy Agency said Vietnam has a strong steel output, therefore it would make sense to invest in the country as steel is key to making turbines.