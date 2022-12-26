Ethnic minority people get richer by growing herbs

Indigenous locals in the Central Highlands Province of Kon Tum are getting rich from nothing to millions by growing, buying and selling medicinal plants.

Around 95 percent of inhabitants Xo Dang in Kon Tum Province’s Tu Mo Rong poor are ethnic minorities.

Over the years, locals have switched to planting, buying and selling medicinal plants such as Ngoc Linh ginseng, kinds of ginseng. Thankfully, many people have made billions of money.

Resident A Ly happily said that his family is growing 4,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants and 3 hectares of ginseng roots. These medicinal plants are now yielding leaves, bulbs and seeds. It is estimated that in 2022, Mr. A Ly's family earned a total of more than VND 1 billion from selling medicinal products and the wages paid by enterprises which the family worked for.

Mr. A Ly remembered that in the past, the family grew cassava and rice earning low income and leading a difficult life. In 2014, realizing that growing Ngoc Linh ginseng can generate good earnings, he decided to sell his properties to buy seedlings; plus, he listened to the planting recommendations of experts. Gradually, when ginseng gave seeds, he took the nursery and expanded the area under the forest canopy. In the inefficient areas for growing cassava, the family also switched to growing ginseng.

Their efforts in learning ginseng growing techniques have been rewarded as Ngoc Linh ginseng plants in his garden grow well. Most of these plants are currently only being collected seeds to nurse and sell seeds. Later, the plants will grow, the seeds will give more, the ginseng garden will be expanded, and the tubers will also be sold. At that time, the family's income will be even higher, said Mr. A Ly.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Mang Ri Commune Duong Dinh Chung, after years of growing herbal plants, many households have been quite well-off. In particular, A Ly is a typical example of getting rich, he is also the man who instructed neighbors to grow Ngoc Linh ginseng.

Currently, the commune has nearly 10 households earning billions of dong a year from medicinal plants, said Mr. Duong Dinh Chung. They are the leading examples of overcoming difficulties to get rich. The commune administration has frequently held these billions-of-dong household earners as up to inhabitants as good economic examples that others should follow.

Mr. A De, Chairman of the People's Committee in Te Xang Commune, said that ingenious locals in the area have been growing medicinal plants since 2004 but on a small scale. Until 2008, residents in the commune expanded their herb-growing areas. Up to now, there have been 395/455 households growing medicinal plants such as Ngoc Linh ginseng with an area of about 215ha.

Some people have been a lot better off now by growing medicinal herbs. The family of Mr. A Hai in Dak Vien village earned up to one billion Vietnamese dong this year by growing Ngoc Linh ginseng, ginseng roots and trading medicinal products.

Mr. A Hai said that Te Xang is suitable for growing medicinal plants such as Ngoc Linh ginseng, ginseng so he decided to pour money into growing the two kinds of ginseng. He revealed that the family will continue to cultivate Ngoc Linh ginseng seeds to expand the growing area of ginseng.

According to Mr. Vo Trung Manh, Chairman of Tu Mo Rong District People's Committee, 67 households in three communes specializing in growing medicinal herbs such as Ngoc Lay, Mang Ri and Te Xang were classified as outstanding farmers in 2022. These people have annual incomes from VND500 million to over VND10 billion. Amongst them, the number of people earning billions or more from growing medicinal herbs is estimated about 20 households.

Tu Mo Rong has more than 2,930ha of medicinal plants

Mr. Duong Thai Khoa, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Tu Mo Rong district, said that 11 communes in the district can grow medicinal plants. Up to now, the district has grown about 15 types of medicinal plants on an area of about 2,937ha including 1,715ha of Ngoc Linh ginseng and the rest for other medicinal plants.