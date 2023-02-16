Eight earthquake monitoring stations installed in Kon Plong District

The Dak Drinh Hydropower Joint Stock Company has just completed the installation of two earthquake monitoring stations under the requirement of the Kon Tum Province People's Committee.

Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Kon Tum Province Le Nhu Nhat informed that the Dak Drinh Hydropower Joint Stock Company, which is an investor of Dak Drinh Hydropower Plant in Kon Plong District of Kon Tum Province, installed successfully the two monitoring stations in Dak Pxi Commune, Dak Ha District of Kon Tum Province and Son Hai Commune in Son Ha District of Quang Ngai Province.

Thus, there have been a total of eight earthquake monitoring stations in the areas of Thuong Kon Tum Hydropower Plant and Dak Drinh Hydropower Plant so far.

The stations aimed at quickly and accurately recording earthquakes in Kon Plong and surrounding areas amid the recent situation of many earthquakes consecutively occurring in Kon Plong District of Kon Tum Province.

In 2021, 185 earthquakes with the largest recorded magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale hit the district of Kon Plong.

Last year, 250 earthquakes with the largest magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale occured in the locality.

From the beginning of the year to February 9, 27 earthquakes hit the district.



According to experts and scientists, the earthquakes in Kon Plong district were due to the impact of the local reservoirs.