Efforts urged to find best technology for Vietnam

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has called on the Vietnam-Germany Innovation Network (VGI) to further support the National Innovation Centre of Vietnam in developing strategies.



At a working session with the VGI as part of his visit to Germany from February 23-25, Dung proposed the network to coordinate with NIC in promoting cooperation with partners in the European country such as Adlershof Hi-Tech Park, one of Europe's science and technology centres, and Infineon Technologies AG, one of the 10 largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world.

Touring Adlershof High-Tech Park and Infineon Technologies AG, the Vietnamese minister asked Adlershof to collaborate with NIC in bringing startups in Vietnam to Germany for incubation or take German businesses/startups to Vietnam to learn about the market and investment opportunities in the Southeast Asian country.

Besides requesting Infineon to explore the possibility of cooperation with NIC, Dung said he hopes the group will share practical experience in developing and operating production plants and semiconductor chip assembly facilities in other countries. He suggested Infineon study the possibility of setting up an R&D center as well as pouring capital into a chip-semiconductor project in Vietnam, with priority given to NIC Hoa Lac.

Within the framework of his trip to Germany, the Vietnamese minister had a working session with the Germany-Vietnam Association (GVA) and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Germany, during which he called on the GVA to work closely with the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Association to strengthen the good relationship and connect with potential partners in economic, science and technology cooperation, as well as promote investment in Vietnam.