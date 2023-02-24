Educational materials to be digitized for managing, teaching in HCMC

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu said that from the school year 2023-2024, all educational materials will be digitized for managing and teaching.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training yesterday issued a plan to strengthen the application of information technology and digital transformation of the education and training sector in 2023.

Accordingly, this year, the sector will focus on completing its data and implementing the Digital Competency Framework for teachers, administrators, and a set of indicators to assess the level of digital transformation of educational institutions.

Director Hieu added that in addition to the digitization of materials and local educational materials, the sector will also implement electronic school records, expanding the electronic office system in combination with a digital signature.

In particular, for enrollment of first grade, sixth grade and tenth grade, digital maps (GIS) will be used for looking up and finding information about people, and at the same time supporting statistics, reporting on students’ demand as a basis for building a strategy to develop the school scale of Thu Duc City and 21 districts.

The digital map not only contains data on public educational institutions but also updates non-public facilities.

It is expected that from April 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training will organize training courses for school administrators, teachers, and information technology staff to raise awareness about digital transformation and skills in applying digital technology in management and teaching so that teaching staff can meet the sector’s requirement of digital transformation.