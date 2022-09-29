Workshop on compiling, publishing textbooks held by Education Ministry

Students attend the exhibition of textbooks



Workshop and exhibition of textbooks of general education were held to evaluate the results of the compilation, evaluation, publication, and distribution of textbooks. Moreover, comparison and evaluation specifically will be made to show the difference between the previous compilation, appraisal, publication and release of textbooks and the implementation of the current socialization policy so that responsible agencies will have proposals and solutions in the following years.

Exhibition activities include displaying and introducing the history of the development of Vietnam's educational textbooks through the periods including 1957, 1981, 2002, and 2020. At the event, textbooks from some countries in the region and the world such as Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Korea, China, France, Russia, and England were exhibited. Besides, a number of textbooks that have won national awards and electronic textbooks of current book series were also shown publicly at the event.

Besides displaying the textbooks of Vietnam and the world, the exhibition also provides comparative information on the specifications of Vietnamese textbooks and textbooks of other countries according to a number of specific criteria; along with that is to introduce practical activities with textbooks implemented by some countries around the world.

The seminar on general education textbooks took place on the same day to evaluate the results of the compilation, evaluation, publication, selection, and use of general education textbooks. Based on that, suggestions and solutions will be made to improve the quality of compiling, publishing, and using textbooks for general education.

The policy of calling for social contributions to the compilation of textbooks has mobilized many organizations, teachers, scientists, and education experts to participate in the compilation of textbooks.

The Ministry of Education and Training assessed that the policy of socializing textbooks has mobilized many organizations, along with many teachers, scientists, and education experts to participate in the compilation of textbooks.

Implementing the policy of compiling textbooks as per the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 88/2014, the Ministry of Education and Training has so far approved textbooks for use in educational institutions by the Minister of Education. Training for grades 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 10. Textbooks for grades 4, 8, and 11 are being assessed and textbooks for grades 5, 9, and 12 of organizations, personally is compiling. The policy of calling for social contributions to compiling textbooks was a success.

Students compare textbooks of Vietnam and other countries Specifically, six publishing houses have been participating in compiling and releasing textbooks on subjects/educational activities of all grades.

Regarding the next solutions, the Ministry of Education and Training emphasized that it will strengthen control over compiling textbooks in accordance with regulations right from the selection of authors, compilation, and experimentation of illustrative lessons of textbook templates, and ensuring the preparation of textbooks according to the roadmap. The Ministry will listen to opinions to improve the quality of textbooks.

Along with that, the Ministry will strengthen the quality control of the textbook sample experiments, ensure that the experiments represent the topics in the subject program/educational activities, and especially ensure the feasibility of the practical exercises and lessons. Images and materials in textbooks will be effective lessons to reduce textbook costs.

The Ministry of Education and Training will also provide more textbooks and reference books for school libraries, ensuring that teachers and students have enough textbooks and documents for reference in the teaching process as well as reuse textbooks to ensure efficiency and savings.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Dan Thuy