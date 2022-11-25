WB education projects prove effective in Vietnam

The working session between Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and Cristian Aedo, Practice Manager for the Global Practice Education in South Asia at the WB. (Photo: VNA)

Son affirmed that his ministry attaches special importance to its cooperation with the international lender.



The effectiveness of the bank’s investment projects such as the construction of the Vietnam-Germany University, the Enhancing Teacher Education Project (ETEP) and the Support for Autonomous Higher Education Project (SAHEP) has had important contributions to the development of education and training in Vietnam, he stated.



The minister expressed his hope for more support from the World Bank in implementing a new preschool education program, and in support of preserving ethnic minority languages.



Appreciating the effectiveness of cooperation with the Vietnamese education sector, Cristian Aedo said that the host’s proposals are also the priority of the WB.



He said he hopes the two sides will expand collaboration in the coming time, especially in 2023 when the bank and Vietnam celebrate 30 years of cooperation in education.







VNA