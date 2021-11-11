Outstanding teachers and educational managers receive the Vo Truong Toan Awards 2020 (Illustrative photo: SGGP)



The voting and selection processes have to ensure accuracy, equality, publicity, democracy and voluntary. Award-winning teachers and managers will be selected based on the criteria of enthusiasm with education, great contributions for the education sector, having gained the trust and respect of their colleagues, students and the pupils' parents, experiencing at least 15 years of teaching or working in the education field.

The Municipal Department of Education and Training yesterday sent official letters to heads of Education and Training Division of Thu Duc City and 21 districts, principals of high school, directors of vocational schools, centers for continuing education and heads of its sub-divisions to select outstanding teachers for the 24th Vo Truong Toan Awards.All the educational managers and teachers working at kindergartens, primary schools, secondary schools, high schools, vocational schools, centers for continuing education, specialized schools and other educational centers in the city with outstanding achievements in the first semester of the academic year of 2021 – 2022 are eligible for the awards.It is expected that from now to November 12, all the schools, units will introduce educational managers and teachers to receive Vo Truong Toan Awards.As for the plan, the award ceremony will be taken place on November 27. Last year, 40 outstanding teachers and ten educational managers were honored with the precious awards with a valuable prize of VND20 million (US$880) per person.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Huyen Huong