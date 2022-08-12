Vietnam’s education keeps international rankings despite Covid-19: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the conference (Photo: VNA)



Dam made the comment at a conference held by the Ministry of Education and Training in Hanoi on August 12 to review outcomes of the past academic year and deploy tasks for the coming one.

The official requested that the sector continue with comprehensive reforms to enhance the quality of teaching and learning activities.

He noted there is a need to review and proactively propose a mechanism on tuition fees, ensure an adequate number of teachers and school facilities, and promote digital learning materials and the online learning method.

The spending on education must increase to ensure the quality of education, but the contribution of students' families should not increase, the Deputy PM said.

At the event (Photo: VNA)



According to Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, in the 2022-2023 academic year, the sector prioritises completing mechanisms and intuitions; improving the quality of teachers, particularly at kindergartens and high schools; modernising educational infrastructure; and attracting resources for development; among other works.

VNA