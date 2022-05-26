Vietnamese students win three medals at 2022 European Physics Olympiad

The five-strong Vietnamese team (C) participating in 2022 European Physics Olympiad (Photo: CTV)



Specifically, Nguyen Tuan Phong from the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in the northern province of the same name, and Pham Trung Kien from the Tran Phu High School for the Gifted in the northern city of Hai Phong won the silver medals.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal was grabbed by Le Thuy Mai Anh from the Ha Long High School for the Gifted in the northern province of Quang Ninh.This year, Vietnam sent five students to the competition, who had been selected by the VPS from those winning prizes at the national physics competition.This year’s competition was held in Slovenia, drawing the participation of 182 contestants from 37 nations.Last year, Vietnamese students brought home one gold and one bronze.

Vietnamplus