Vietnamese students win gold, silver medals at Int’l Olympiad of Metropolises

The delegation of Hanoi students ranked second at the 6th International Olympiad of Metropolises that took place in Moscow from December 6-13. (Photo: VNA)



The municipal Department of Education and Training said the students brought home one gold and six silver medals. This is the third time Vietnam has sent a team to the Olympiad.

The eight students, from the Hanoi– Amsterdam High School, competed in the subjects of mathematics, physics, chemistry and informatics.The Olympiad of Metropolises is an international team competition, which is held in Moscow every year at the initiative of the Mayor of Russia’s capital city. Its participants are 14-18 year old students, who live in the biggest metropolises of the world.The first Olympiad took place in 2016, drawing the participation of 173 students from 22 cities.

Vietnamplus