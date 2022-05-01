Vietnamese students win four medals at Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad 2022

The students of Ha Noi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted win four medals at Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad 2022



All of them are 11th and 12th –grade students of Ha Noi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted. The Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad 2022 is the competition for high-school students in the Northern Europe and Baltic region which was held for the first time in 2003.





The Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad 2022 is organized online in Estonia from April 22 to April 24 with a participation of 88 high-school students from eight countries, including Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Sweden, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Serbia.All of the participants have to experience five-hour theory test and five-hour practice test.It was the second time that the Hanoi high-school students participated the competition.Last year, Vietnamese students gained good results with four medals, one golden, two silver and one bronze at the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad 2021 in Sweden.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong