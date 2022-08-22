Vietnamese students pocket medals from int'l astronomy-astrophysics olympiad

Vietnam’s delegation to the competition (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s delegation to the competition comprised nine students from physics-specialised classes of the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted in Hanoi.

The student who won the silver medal was Bui Gia Nhat Minh (grade 11). Five bronze medals, meanwhile, went to Do Quynh Anh (grade 10), Nguyen Duc Hiep (grade 11), Tran Quang Minh Duy (grade 10), Vu Hoang Quoc Bao (grade 10), and Nguyen An Loc (grade 10). Nguyen Manh Hung (grade 10) earned the consolation prize.

The 2022 International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics took place in Georgia from August 14-22 with the participation of students from 60 countries and territories.

It is an annual international science competition for high school students organised to honour the role of astronomy and astrophysics. This is also an opportunity for students from other countries and territories to enhance exchanges.

The contest was held for the first time in Thailand in November 2007. At its edition last year, Vietnamese students won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

VNA