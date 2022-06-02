Vietnamese students obtain seven medals of Informatics Olympiad

Vietnamese students participate in the APIO 2022

Truong Van Quoc Bao of Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in Nghe An province, Duong Minh Khoi and Tran Xuan Bach of HUS High School for Gifted Students – Vietnam National University in Hanoi won the gold medals.



The remaining students, including Le Huu Nghia of Binh Long High School for Gifted Students in Binh Phuoc Province, Nguyen Nhat Minh of HUS High School for Gifted Students – Vietnam National University in Hanoi, Vu Huy Hoang of Ha Long High School for Gifted Students in Quang Ninh Province and Tran Khoi Nguyen of High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi National University of Education received silver medals.

The APIO was held online with the participation of 888 students from 35 countries and territories, including 15 Vietnamese contestants. 186 students got the highest marks and were selected, including seven Vietnamese students winning silvers.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh