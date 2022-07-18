Vietnamese students obtain four medals at International Biology Olympiad 2022

Vietnamese students participate in the IBO2022

Truong Van Quoc Dat, a twelfth-grade student of the Hue National School for the Gifted in Thua Thien-Hue Province won a silver medal.



The remaining students, including twelfth-grade students Nguyen Phuc Lam of the Quang Trung High School for the Gifted in Binh Phuoc Province, Vo Tien Thanh of the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho Province and Do Trong Phuoc Nguyen, an eleventh-grade student of the Ly Tu Trong High School for the Gifted in Can Tho Province received bronze medals.

The IBO 2022 was organized by Armenia from July 10 to July 18 with the participation of 231 competitors from 63 countries and territories worldwide. The International Biology Olympiad (IBO) is an annual event where students from all over the world compete on their knowledge of biology. The participants are pre-university school students.

Last year, all four Vietnamese students competing at the IBO 2021 bagged medals, including one gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Vo Tien Thanh who was an eleventh-grade student of the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho province got the bronze medal.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh