Vietnamese students bring honor to Vietnam in IEEEXtreme

Today, the University of Natural Sciences under the Vietnam National University-HCMC announced that the group of students HCMUSBurnedTomatoes including three students Le Bao Hiep, Nguyen Vu Dang Huy, Ho Ngoc Vinh Phat had just won first place in the world in the IEEExtreme 2022 student programming competition.

In particular, student Ho Ngoc Vinh Phat has won two consecutive silver medals at the Asian Informatics Olympiad and the International Informatics Olympiad 2021.

IEEEXtreme is a global challenge in which teams of IEEE Student members – advised and proctored by an IEEE member, and often supported by an IEEE Student Branch – compete in a 24-hour time span against each other to solve a set of programming problems. This world programming competition for students is organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) continuously for 24 hours (from 7am on October 22 to 7am on October 23). Some 6,373 teams registered for this year's competition and 4,271 teams including more than 12,000 students officially competed worldwide.

Vietnam's HCMUSBurnedTomatoes team is also the team that reached the international finals of the 2022 ICPC Programming Contest which will be held in Egypt in 2023.

In addition, the HCMUSHenoWorld team (also of the University of Natural Sciences) including students Le Minh Hoang, Nguyen Tuan Tai and Le Huu Nghia also excelled at 7th place in the world and 5th in the Asia-Pacific region. Student Le Huu Nghia won a silver medal at the 2022 International Informatics Olympiad.

HCMUSDrinkers student group comprising students Thai Xuan Dang, Nguyen Ha Minh, Phan Duy Trung Hieu, ranked 37th in the world and 18th in the Asia-Pacific region.

Thus, for four consecutive years from 2019 to now, students of the University of Natural Sciences have always been at the top of the IEEExtreme competition rankings.





By Phung Quan – Translated by Uyen Phuong