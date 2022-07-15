Vietnamese students bring home medals from Int’l Mathematical Olympiad

The Vietnamese students at the 2022 IMO (Photo: VNA)



The results placed Vietnam at the 4th position out of the 104 teams participating in the competition, behind China, the Republic of Korean, and the US.

The gold medals belonged to 12th grader Ngo Quy Dang and 11th grader Pham Viet Hung, both from the Hanoi University of Science High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi National University. Notably, Dang got a perfect score of 42/42.

The silver medalists were Pham Hoang Son from the High School for the Gifted under the Ho Chi Minh City National University, and Nguyen Dai Duong from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in the central province of Thanh Hoa. The two students are in the 12th grade.

The two bronze medals went to 12th graders Vu Ngoc Binh and Hoang Tien Nguyen from the Vinh Phuc High School for Gifted Students in the northern province of Vinh Phuc and Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in the central province of Nghe An, respectively.

VNA