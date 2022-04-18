Vietnamese, Korean schools cooperate to train highly qualified human resources

Illustrative photo

The US$ 9.09 million project aims to develop highly qualified human resources in the agriculture sector for the Southwest region with a grant funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency. This is to contribute to support the sustainable development of the region in the context of climate change adaptation and social changes.

Associate Professor Vu Hai Quan, Director of the Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City said that one of the school’s missions is to undertake the national strategy – developing the country with a focus on the Southwest region.

The school has assigned the An Giang University to directly coordinate the implementation of this project. This will be the basis for the process of development, and innovation towards high-tech agriculture, meeting the development requirements of the country.

The project will be implemented in seven years, focusing on content related to professional training for postgraduates including master’s, and doctoral degrees. Staff with majors in agriculture and related fields will be sent to train at the Faculty of Agriculture and Life Sciences of Seoul National University. The project aims to strengthen the improvement of training programs, exchange students, and improve lecturers' capacity through research projects.

By Hung Thanh – Translated by Anh Quan