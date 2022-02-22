Vietnamese border guards give scholarships to poor children at border crossings

Border guards give scholarship to poor students in border crossings



This morning, political instructor of Phu My Border Guard Station Lieutenant Colonel Danh Tam said that the station had just awarded scholarships to poor children in border crossings. The scholarship funding was extracted from the salary of officers and soldiers.

Specifically, ordinary officers deduct VND100,000 from their monthly salary while commanders deduct VND500,000 to maintain the scholarships funding. Scholarships are given to Vietnamese children and their Cambodian peers in the border area.

Each child receives VND500,000 a month. Since 2016, Phu My Border Guard Station has sponsored 15 poor children to go to school, including nine children in Cambodia.

Mr. Xom Xa Rong, Head of Ta Hung Hamlet, Prey Co Rot Commune, Kam Pong Trach District, Kam Pot Province in Cambodia said that he had just brought the students to the meeting point to receive gifts from the Phu My Border Guard.

He shared that when it was announced that the Phu My Border Guard Station will support poor students, all residents in the hamlet was happy. Students from the most difficult families in the hamlet were selected to receive scholarships. At the same time, they encouraged the parents of students to send their children to schools after receiving the scholarships.

Through the translation of Lieutenant Colonel Danh Tam, nine-grader Dang Soc Sray Nich at Thno Bot High School in Kam Pong Trach District said that he receives a sum of money every month during six years. His parents spend the money buying rice and books, school tuition fees, and new clothes.

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Thanh Mong, Head of Phu My Border Guard Station, said that in addition to awarding scholarships to poor students in the border crossings, the station also adopted an orphan.

By Q. Binh – Translated by Dan Thuy