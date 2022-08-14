Vietnam wins four medals at 34th International Olympiad in Informatics

Vietnamese contestants in the 34th International Olympiad in Informatics in 2022. (Photo: SGGP)

With a 100 percent medal-winning rate, including one gold and three silver medals, the Vietnamese national team ranks in the top nine countries and territories, after China, Japan, the US, South Korea, Iran, Ukraine, Croatia, and Taiwan, according to the medal tally.



Specifically, Tran Xuan Bach, an eleventh grader of the High School for Gifted Students, College of Natural Science, under the Vietnam National University (VNU), won the gold medal.



Duong Minh Khoi, a twelfth grader of the High School for Gifted Students, College of Natural Science; Le Huu Nghia, a twelfth grader of Binh Long High School for Gifted Students in Binh Phuoc Province; Truong Van Quoc Bao, a twelfth grader of Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in Nghe An Province, won the silver medals.



The 34th International Olympiad in Informatics in 2022 was held online and in person. The Vietnamese team participated in the online competition at the University of Technology under the VNU in Hanoi, which was organized following the regulations of the International Olympiad in Informatics.



The contest attracted 349 candidates from 89 countries and territories. In the end, 176 candidates won medals, including 30 gold, 58 silver, and 88 bronze medals, accounting for 50.43 percent of the total participants, and 36 candidates received certificates of merit for having in-a-day points in the top 50 percent of the participants.



With the achievements of the candidates participating in the International Olympiad in Informatics in 2022, it has ended the year with the best achievements for the Vietnamese national team in regional and international Olympic competitions ever, with 38 out of 38 participants winning prizes, including 13 gold, 12 silver, eight bronze medals, and five certificates of merit.



The excellent achievements of the teams have affirmed the great efforts in learning and training of students, teachers, and schools in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, thereby also affirming the quality of general education, even during the three years of schooling under the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the right direction in teaching, detecting, selecting, and fostering excellent students.







By Phan Thao – Translated by Bao Nghi