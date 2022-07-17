Vietnam ranks 5th at International Physics Olympiad 2022

Members of Vietnamese national team at International Physics Olympiad 2022

IPhO 2022 took place in Switzerland from July 10 to July 17 with the participation of 368 contestants from 75 countries and territories.

On the list of ranking, the Vietnamese team was followed by the teams from China, Romania, South Korea and the United States.This is the first year that Vietnam had a 10th grader of High School for Gifted, Hanoi University of Science, Vo Hoang Hai who won a gold medal at the contest.Two other gold medals went to Le Minh Hoang, the 12th grader and Vu Ngo Hoang Duong, the 11th grader of High School for Gifted, Hanoi University of Science.The silver and bronze medals went to Nguyen Dang Phuc, the 12th grader of High School for Gifted of Bac Ninh Province and Phung Cong Hieu, the 12th grader from High School for Gifted of Vinh Phuc Province.