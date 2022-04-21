Vietnam National University HCMC has additional 4 professors, 24 assoc. prof.

Accordingly, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City has 28 candidates meeting the title standards, including four nominees for the title of professor and 24 ones for the title of associate professor.



Among them, 36-year-old lecturer Nguyen Nhu Ty, a teacher at Economics major of International University, is the youngest one of Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City to be recognized as associate professor.



Meanwhile, lecturer Phan Bach Thang, Director of Center for Molecular and Nano architecture (MANAR), is the youngest one for the title of professor.

By Hung Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong