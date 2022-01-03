Vietnam increases penalties against administrative violations in education

Illustrative photo

Effective on January 1, 2022, Decree No. 127 will replace Decree 04/2021 in its entirety. Decree No. 127 will generally increase the fines applicable to administrative violations about education.

According to the new decree, an individual will receive a fine of VND75 million (instead of VND50 million according to current regulations) while an organization will get a fine of VND 150 million (instead of the current VND100 million).

At the same time, the decree amends regulations for violations on association in organizing foreign language proficiency certification exams.

Accordingly, a fine ranging from VND80 million to VND110 million (instead of VND100 million) will be imposed for issuing certificates without a decision from a competent authority approving the joint organization of the certification exam.

Decree 127 also adds that an administrative violation can only be sanctioned once. If many organizations or individuals jointly commit an administrative violation, each violating organization or individual will be sanctioned for that administrative violation. The duration of punishment for administrative violations in the field of education is one year.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong