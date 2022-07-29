Vietnam grabs 4 more medals at 2022 Microsoft Office Specialist World Champions

Vietnamese students at the awarding ceremony of the competition The two gold medals were contributed by Bui Cong Minh, a student from Nguyen Tat Thanh secondary school and high school in the capital city of Hanoi who won a gold medal in the category of Powerpoint 2016; and Nguyen Duy Phong, a student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology had a gold medal in Microsoft Excel 365 Apps and Office 2019 category.

A silver medal in the World Silver Medal in Microsoft Word 365 Apps and Office 201 section belonged to Nguyen Trong Khai, a student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology. In Microsoft Word 365 Apps and Office 2019 category, Dao Ngoc Tung Chi, a student of Foreign Trade University won a bronze medal.



This is the first time that Vietnam has had the best result at the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship since the competition was officially started.









By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong