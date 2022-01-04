Vietnam forms national vocational education digital foundation

The program strives that most teachers and administrators by 2030 will receive additional training to improve digital capabilities, skills, and appropriate pedagogical methods to deploy training in the digital environment.

Additionally, all teachers at vocational education institutions will be trained to develop digital learning materials.



Last but not least, all training programs of all levels will be digitally integrated with training content suitable to the digital transformation method by 2030 and all training programs of information technology and digital technology will be updated in accordance with new science and technology applications.

The program also aims to form a national vocational education digital foundation and a shared repository of digital resources and materials for teaching and learning activities by 2025. By 2030, all colleges and vocational training schools have the digital infrastructure and digital platforms to connect and use with the national vocational education digital platform.

Furthermore, vocational education institutions will digitize the learning process, learning outcomes, vocational education diplomas of learners and connect and integrate data into the digital environment.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam also just signed Decision No. 2239/QD-TTg approving the Vocational Education Development Strategy for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045.

The strategy aims to ensure the scale and structure of training industries and occupations for the country's social-economic recovery and development by 2025.

According to the strategy, some schools will approach the same level as ASEAN-4 countries, of which many occupations approach the level of developed countries in the region and the world contributing to increasing the percentage of trained workers with degrees and certificates to 30 percent.

Moreover, the strategy strives to attract 40-45 percent of junior and high school graduates to study in vocational education facilities with 30 percent of female students and students in the total new enrollment target. The percentage of workers with information technology skills reaches 80 percent.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan