Vietnam determinedly ensuring safe High School Graduation exam

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam talks to parents of test-takers outside an exam venue in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam went to Nghia Tan Junior High School in Cau Giay District of Hanoi. He highly appreciated the efforts of the human resources here in completing preparation stages for the important exam. After the reform, this exam is now the responsibility of the localities, and exam organization has become gradually smoother, yet still ensuring objectivity, fairness, and transparency, which is one critical factor for universities and colleges in their admission procedure.



The Deputy Prime Minister again mentioned the necessity of strict regulation observance as well as maximum support to test-takers. Officers at exam sites must remind students of items allowed and not allowed into the test room. Late comers or law breakers should be reviewed carefully so as to avoid punishing them for unintentional mistakes.

Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung informed that after this year’s exam, Hanoi will consider a proposal of shifting gradually to test taking on computer, based on the available question bank of the Education and Training Ministry as well as current facilities of each locality.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son paid a visit to Dang Huy Tru High School in Thua Thien-Hue Province, Hai Lang High School and Le Quy Don High School for the Gifted in Quang Tri Province. He expressed his relief on thoughtful preparation stages here. He then asked proctors at all locations to remind test-takers not to bring any smart device into test rooms.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc came to check preparation tasks for the High School Graduation exam in Ben Tre Province. Seeing that all have been done on schedule, he asked that the province should create favorable conditions for students to finish their tests comfortably, and reminded test-takers to be on time for each test. Meanwhile, officers assigned at each exam location must closely cooperate with one another to ensure regulation observation.

By staff writers – Translated by Vien Hong