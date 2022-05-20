Venezuela university opens faculty on Vietnamese nation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen (third, right) and UNEFA Rector Pascualino Angiolillo at the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the launching ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen thanked the UNEFA for organizing the event. He stressed that President Ho Chi Minh's life and revolutionary career is an epic of patriotism and revolutionary heroism.

The national leader, who devoted his whole life to the national liberation, independence freedom of the nation and happiness of the people, is an example for nations that are struggling to advance to socialism, including Vietnam and Venezuela, said the ambassador.

He expressed his hope that through the research of Vietnamese nation and Ho Chi Minh ideology in all fields as well as the national struggles, Venezuelan friends will draw useful lessons to overcome hard time and build a country of peace and prosperity.

The ambassador said he believes that UNEFA will become a center for education and research of Vietnam, helping popularize the Ho Chi Minh ideology in the Latin American region and the whole world. He pledged to accompany UNEFA in exploring Vietnam’s struggles for independence and development.

For his part, UNEFA Rector Pascualino Angiolillo said that Venezuelan people love the nation and people of Vietnam, affirming that many State officials, experts and scholars of Venezuela have the need to research on the culture, economy, politics, society, nation and people of Vietnam and learn from the country’s development model so as to apply in Venezuela.

The new faculty will initially focus on researching the history, economy and politics of Vietnam, he said, expressing his hope for support from Vietnamese agencies. He said the university plans to establish the faculty in all of its branches across the country.

Formed in 1973, UNEFA is a public university run by Venezuela’s National Bolivarian Armed Forces. This is the venue to train civil and military experts in the fields of applied scientific research and development. In addition to its headquarters in Caracas, UNEFA has branches in 21 states of Venezuela and is the largest university in Venezuela in terms of scale, with 110,000 students, and facilities.

An overview of the get-together in Ukraine's Odesa city (Photo: VNA)

On the occasion, a get-together was held in both in-person and online formats in Odessa city of Ukraine to mark the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh and the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of Vietnam and Ukraine.

At the event, Ukrainian friends shared their stories about and sentiments for President Ho Chi Minh, and performed poems and songs about President Ho Chi Minh and the nation and people of Vietnam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach highly valued the idea of organizing the event. He said that President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts are still applicable today, especially his ideology through his famous saying of “nothing more precious than independence and freedom” and “solidarity, solidarity, great solidarity; success, success, great success". He thanked the organizers for holding the event, which contributes to giving local people a better understanding of Vietnam, and fostering friendship between the peoples of both countries.

Also on May 19, representatives from the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba, Cuban officials and friends as well as Vietnamese community in Cuba laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Monument at Peace Park in Havana to pay tribute to the Vietnamese leader.

An overview of the event in Havana (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Van Du, who is on a visit to Cuba, quoted Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz as saying that all oppressed peoples all over the world will find in the life of Comrade Ho Chi Minh, in his political thought, in his tactical and strategic views a rich source of knowledge to solve their own problems.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association Fredesmán Turró Gonzále, a former Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam, said that he believes that future generations of both sides will inherit President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, thus boosting the development in peace of both countries towards socialism, and fostering the brotherhood between the two nations.

Vietnamplus