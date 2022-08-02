US-backed partnership to help with higher education reform in Vietnam

The launch of the Partnership for Higher Education Reform (PHER) in Hanoi on August 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)



PHER is a product of an extensive consultation process among the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the three largest Vietnamese universities (the Vietnam National University - Hanoi, Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City, and University of Da Nang), and relevant entities such as the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Science and Technology of Vietnam, Indiana University, and the World Bank.

The partnership focuses on reforming university governance, improving academic quality, strengthening research and innovation capacity, and boosting connections between universities and enterprises.Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son said training institutions are responsible for providing quality and inclusive education since the quality of human resources is one of the competitive factors of economies. Over the past years, Vietnam has been promoting the reform of education, including higher education, to generate the best values for learners and the community.The three universities are the ones taking the lead in educational reform in Vietnam, he noted, voicing his hope that by participating in PHER, they will connect with experts of the Indiana University to learn and share international experience with the entire tertiary education system nationwide.

Vietnamplus