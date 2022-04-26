US$26,282 scholarships awarded to poor, studious students

At the scholarship-giving ceremony



According to the plan, the scholarship award program "Together with you to overcome difficulties to go to school" will continue to support poor and studious students with difficult circumstances in above –mentioned cities and provinces.

The Party Committee of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the People's Committee of Phu Yen province and Tan Tan Production Company has just organized the awarding of scholarships "With you overcome difficulties to go to school” for poor and studious students in the Central Province of Phu Yen.

A representative of Tan Tan Company said that in this round, the company awarded the scholarship "To overcome difficulties to go to school" at Le Hong Phong High School in Phu Yen Province with 50 scholarships, each worth VND2 million totaling VND 100 million. In particular, another two full scholarships with the amount of nearly VND500 million for poor and studious students.

The program aims to encourage children in difficult circumstances due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and damage caused by floods, motivating them to overcome their present hardship to well study.





By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Anh Quan